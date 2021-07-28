HubSpot (HUBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $551.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $222.48 and a 12-month high of $616.45.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.29.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.