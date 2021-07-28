Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 20,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

