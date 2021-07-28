Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 300.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,207 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Hudbay Minerals worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 117,897 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191,714 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HBM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.