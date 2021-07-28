Humaniq Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $42,307.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

