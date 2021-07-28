Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Position Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,333 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

HYMC stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $136.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,074 shares of company stock worth $4,063,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

