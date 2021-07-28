IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.