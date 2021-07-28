IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.73. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

