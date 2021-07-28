IDEX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.76 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $25.38 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00047380 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014440 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00740458 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.
IDEX Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “
IDEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
