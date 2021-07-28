IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, a growth of 274.6% from the June 30th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 638.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IPGDF opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IGO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

