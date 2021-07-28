IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 165,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of IKNX opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.44 and a beta of 1.06. IKONICS has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

