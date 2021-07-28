Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $8.21 on Wednesday, hitting $494.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

