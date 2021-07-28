IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $964.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $16,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

