Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $216.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.04.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

