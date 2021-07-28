Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,972 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,337,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). Analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

