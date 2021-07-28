Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92. Immunocore has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Immunocore will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

