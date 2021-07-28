Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 225.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

IMNM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Lefenfeld purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

