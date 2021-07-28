Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.69 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 178,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

