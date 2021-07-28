Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Up 220.5% in July

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.0 days.

Shares of IENVF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99.

About Infraestructura Energética Nova

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

