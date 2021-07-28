Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Up 220.5% in July

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.0 days.
Shares of IENVF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99.
About Infraestructura Energética Nova
