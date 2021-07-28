InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.17.
NASDAQ INMD opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09. InMode has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $113.86.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
