InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.17.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09. InMode has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $113.86.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

