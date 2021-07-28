Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,588,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,193,854.
GENM stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06. Generation Mining Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.27 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43.
About Generation Mining
