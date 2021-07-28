Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,588,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,193,854.

GENM stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06. Generation Mining Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.27 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43.

Get Generation Mining alerts:

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.