Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Acquires 3,964 Shares of Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele purchased 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £1,942.36 ($2,537.71).

Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Wednesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £194.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

