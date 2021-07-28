Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,815.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

