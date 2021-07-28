Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,815.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.