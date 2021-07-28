Insider Buying: Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Insider Acquires 726,226 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) insider Fraser Henderson acquired 726,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,360,234.50 ($1,685,881.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arrangement and conducting a funeral; and cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 130 properties comprising 72 owned and 58 leased, which included 31 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Funeral Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Funeral Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.