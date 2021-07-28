Insider Buying: Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Insider Acquires 726,226 Shares of Stock

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) insider Fraser Henderson acquired 726,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,360,234.50 ($1,685,881.79).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.
Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile
