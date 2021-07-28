Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. 579,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.60. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.