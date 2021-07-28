Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. 579,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.60. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

