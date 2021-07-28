Insider Selling: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.93. The stock had a trading volume of 947,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.61. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 416,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,168,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 53,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

