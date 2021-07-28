Insider Selling: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells 25,444 Shares of Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

