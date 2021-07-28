Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 236 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory P. Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $226.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.