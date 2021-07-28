Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Sells 109,220 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 4,853,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

