Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$207.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.54.

Shares of IFC opened at C$169.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$167.73. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

