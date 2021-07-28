Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.13 on Monday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.