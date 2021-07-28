Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 85.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.