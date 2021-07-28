Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

