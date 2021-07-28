Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce $207.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.58 million and the highest is $207.60 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 319.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $770.30 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $847.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $15,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $7,417,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.76. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

