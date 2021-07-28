Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.56. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.