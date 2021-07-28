International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

