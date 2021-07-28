Internxt Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,635.00 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Internxt has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Internxt coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00009235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $2.32 million and $130,635.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internxt Coin Profile

INXT is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

