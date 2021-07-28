Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.66.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

