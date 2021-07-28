Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

IKTSY opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

