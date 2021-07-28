Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,815 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $172.83. 279,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

