Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $842.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

