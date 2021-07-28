Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.