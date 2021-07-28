Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 520.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,435,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

