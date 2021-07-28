Investors Buy High Volume of Chindata Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 685 call options.
CD stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $27.47.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
