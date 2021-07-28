Investors Buy Large Volume of LKQ Call Options (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,182 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,045% compared to the typical daily volume of 195 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

