Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

