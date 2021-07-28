ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IO stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.26. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

