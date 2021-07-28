ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. ION has a total market cap of $353,291.36 and $16.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00212506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,629,242 coins and its circulating supply is 13,729,242 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

