Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 207.0% in July

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 207.0% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ionic Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,314. Ionic Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionic Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

