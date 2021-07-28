IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $243.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.