iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.83. 612,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,058. iRobot has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

